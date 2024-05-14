Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka fends off Elina Svitolina to seal quarterfinals spot

Rome [Italy], May 14 : The World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka earned three match points to beat two-time champion Elina Svitolina, advancing to the quarterfinals in the ongoing Italian Open.

Sabalenka scripted a comeback from 2-0 down in the third set to wrap up a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7) victory at the Foro Italico. Sabalenka will lock horns with No.10 Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the semifinals on Wednesday.

"I gave it all today. I couldn't give up. I couldn't leave the court. I felt like if my body allows me to play even 15 percent of my best tennis, I'm going to stay there, I'm going to fight," Sabalenka said as quoted by WTA.

"I was thinking it's a challenge to fight through whatever I had on the court. And if I'm able to fight through it then I'm a really strong person. I'm really proud of myself today," Sabalenka said.

The 16th seed Svitolina took advantage of Sabalenka's 22 unforced errors to win the opening session after 43 minutes. Sabalenka improved her game and struck back in the second. She hit 14 wins to Svitolina's three, reversing the Ukrainian's success on serve. Svitolina won only 33 per cent of the second set points on her first serve.

Sabalenka broke serve with three beautiful drop-shot wins, bringing the match even to 2-2. She proceeded to take advantage of Svitolina's deep position behind the baseline, breaking for a 3-2 lead. Sabalenka held her advantage to have a chance to serve for the championship at 5-4, but Svitolina broke at love.

With Sabalenka reeling, Svitolina took the lead and secured two match chances, as Sabalenka served down 6-5, 15-40. Sabalenka used incredible corner-to-corner defence to eliminate Svitolina's chances and force a tiebreak.

Sabalenka grabbed her first match point after exchanging mini-breaks with Svitolina, who was serving at 6-5. Svitolina's persistent defence paid off once more, as she guarded from the corners before hitting a short forehand winner to equalise the tiebreak.

Svitolina had a third match chance on Sabalenka's serve, but she missed her forehand return wide. It would be her last opportunity. On her second match point, Sabalenka raced around her forehand return and won with a last stroke.

