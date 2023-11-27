Italy lifts Davis Cup for 1st time in 47 years

Madrid, Nov 27 Italy won the Davis Cup for the first time since 1976 thanks to a 2-0 victory over Australia on Sunday.

Italy had booked their place in the final on Saturday after defeating Novak Djokovic's Serbia, and Matteo Arnaldi again showed the country's determination as he opened the final, which was held in the Spanish city of Malaga, with a tense 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin, reports Xinhua.

He dedicated the win to the recently deceased father of his girlfriend, saying "I think it was one of the most important matches of my life. I don't know what to say."

Arnaldi's win set up Jannik Sinner to seal the win with a thumping 6-3, 6-0 win over Alex de Minaur, with a display that gave the Australian very few options to take the tie to a deciding doubles match.

