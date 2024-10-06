Jannik Sinner advances to fourth round of Shanghai Masters with thrilling comeback victory

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Jannik Sinner demonstrated his resilience with a thrilling comeback victory on Sunday, advancing to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters. The World No. 1 overcame Tomas Martin Etcheverry with a 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 win in two hours and 39 minutes, improving his record to 2-0.

"It was a very tough match, physically [and] mentally, so I am very happy to get through this one," Sinner said, as per quoted by ATP Tour.

"I felt like it was a tough set that I lost. I had my chances [to win the set], but these things can happen.

"Sometimes you have to wait for your chances, which I have done, trying to stay calm mentally, and today that was the key," he added.

Sinner, who is aiming for his seventh title of 2024, will face either Roberto Carballes Baena or Ben Shelton in the next round.

If he faces Shelton, it would be a repeat of last year's fourth-round clash, where the American won in a deciding-set tie-break.

In the match against Etcheverry, both players had opportunities to win the first set, but it was Etcheverry who held his nerve, turning defense into attack to win the tie-break. The Argentine won six of seven net points in the first set, including a beautiful drop volley to bring up three set points, converting on the first.

Sinner found his rhythm in the second set, despite trading breaks in the fifth and sixth games, and managed to level the match at one set each.

In the final set, Sinner broke Etcheverry's serve in the third game and continued to pressure, eventually securing the victory after a long sixth game.

Sinner, who notched his 250th tour-level win against Taro Daniel in the second round, is in strong contention for his seventh title of the season after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the China Open final last week.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic began his quest for a 100th title with a hard-fought win against Alex Michelsen.

Djokovic overcame a slow start to defeat Michelsen 7-6(3), 7-6(9) in a thrilling second-round match at the Shanghai Masters.

Returning to Shanghai for the first time in five years and playing just his second match since the US Open, the 37-year-old Djokovic was tested by the young American, who held two set points in the deciding tie-break.

Djokovic, wearing a protective sleeve over his right knee following meniscus surgery, will next face either 28th-seeded Flavio Cobolli or longtime rival Stan Wawrinka.

