Jannik Sinner kicks off ATP Finals with solid win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Jannik Sinner kicked off his ATP Finals opening match in style with a solid win, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 6-1 in Turin on Monday.

With his 7-5, 6-1 victory, Sinner improved to 1-0 in the Bjorn Borg Group, extending his indoor winning streak to 27 matches and remaining undefeated in sets at the ATP Finals since his 2023 final loss to Novak Djokovic, as per the ATP website.

"It was a very tough match until 6-5. I had some chances to break. He served very well, only once I missed a return, but it can happen. He played some very aggressive tennis, so I'm happy to overcome a very tough test today. Obviously, winning the first match is very important in this competition and this format. I'm very happy," Jannik Sinner said after the match.

"I hope it's nothing too serious. I wish him obviously a very speedy recovery and hopefully he is back to 100 per cent physically," Sinner added.

Sinner struck the ball cleanly throughout the match, and he retained his focus throughout as Auger-Aliassime's physical struggles played out across the net.

Sinner has taken a 4-2 lead in his ATP Head2Head clash against Aliassime, following his victories in Paris and Turin, showcasing his dominance over the Canadian in recent encounters.

Sinner's victory on Monday at the Inalpi Arena keeps his ATP Year-End No. 1 hopes alive, albeit with a steep climb ahead, as he trails Carlos Alcaraz by 1,050 points in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. Alcaraz, meanwhile, got his ATP Finals campaign off to a winning start with a Sunday afternoon victory over Alex de Minaur.

"He's tough to beat anywhere, especially here. He started off amazing [and] never looked back, really. From the first point to the last, he was amazing. Toughest guy to beat here," Aliassime said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor