Jannik Sinner storms into China Open final with 11th straight win over Alex de Minaur

Beijing [China], September 30 : World number two Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner extended his remarkable dominance over Alex de Minaur, securing an 11th consecutive win in their rivalry to storm into the final of the China Open on Tuesday.

Sinner won the semi-final 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in Beijing, China, after two hours and 20 minutes at the ATP 500 event.

Sinner's opponent in the China Open final will be 19-year-old Learner Tien, who advanced to the title match after Daniil Medvedev retired due to cramping while trailing 5-7, 7-5, 4-0. Medvedev had won the second set 7-5 after losing the first set 7-5 to Tien.

Victory means Sinner is into his third straight China Open final, having won in 2023 before losing to Carlos Alcaraz last year. It is also the seventh final from eight events Sinner has played this year, with the 24-year-old winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025, as per olympics.com.

"I felt like the level was very high. Many great rallies, many great chances for both. I had my chances in the second set and couldn't use them, but he had his chances, and it was quite an even match," Sinner said.

"In the third set, I tried to raise my level. I broke him very early, which gave me confidence to then serve better. I am very happy about today. It was a different match than usual against him; it was a very even match," he added.

"I tried to stay concentrated and not lose mental energy. It was a very difficult match today, so I am very happy," he concluded.

Earlier, Sinner's blazing finish helped him outclass Fabian Marozsan and advance to the semifinal of the China Open on Monday. Sinner managed to rally from being down a break and won the final three games of the match to win 6-1, 7-5.

