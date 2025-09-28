Japan Open: Alcaraz marches into semifinal, levels his career-best 65 season wins

Japan [Tokyo], September 28 : World number one Carlos Alcaraz marched into the semifinals of the ongoing Japan Open, equalling his career-best wins (65) record from 2023 on Sunday.

Alcarwz ran through Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the semifinals. Alcaraz has a chance to set a new personal best if he wins over Casper Ruud in the semifinal to be played on Monday.

The Spanish superstar is 4-1 against Ruud, but the latter won their last clash at the ATP Finals last year, in straight sets, as per Olympics.com.

Alcaraz can rewrite plenty of records with over two months still left in the season, having secured 65 wins and just seven losses this season and leading the tour with seven titles. On the hunt for his eighth title, the tour-leading star had arrived to Japan with US Open trophy sitting fresh in his cabinet.

Alcaraz is extremely proud of the season he has been having, saying as per Olympics.com, "That means that I am having the best season so far. I am just really happy with the way that I am doing things, the way that I am approaching every tournament, every match."

"I think since the clay season started I have been playing some of my best tennis ever - if not the best - that I could play and I am just really, really happy to equal my best season in terms of wins and having a few more tournaments ahead, really important ones which I am really excited about playing and see how far I can go."

"Today, I played a great match. I just felt the ball really well today which I am really proud about and hopefully keep it going the same way," he concluded.

Alcaraz's class and form was just too much for US's Nakashima, particularly during the first set. He won 11 of 11 points on his first serve in the opener, 83 per cent for the match. Even on his second serve points, he cashed in on 80 per cent of the time.

Alcaraz delivered every shot from his arsenal and had a usual quiet Japanese crowd cheering loudly for him throughout the 80-minute contest. The left ankle injury that he faced in the first match is still not okay 100 per cent, but the star has learnt to play with it.

"I am thinking that I had to play more aggressive than normal because I just want to let him run much more than I do so that was my goal before the match. I hope that (the fans) are enjoying the matches, they are enjoying the tennis. And all I can say is thank you to the people who are supporting me because it is a great energy," he concluded.

In the other semifinal on Monday, second-seed Taylor Fritz will witnessing a US compatriot for the second-straight day in action, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3.

