Katie Boulter downs Karolina Pliskova to clinch Nottingham Open title

London [UK], June 17 : World No. 31 Katie Boulter successfully defended her Nottingham Open title, defeating former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova on Sunday. Boulter defeated Pliskova in the final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Nottingham is Boulter's third career title and second this season. She had already won her opening match of the year on San Diego's hard courts.

Boulter won her maiden WTA Tour championship last year in Nottingham, thanks to an amazing performance. The triumph propelled the Leicester native back into the Top 100 and fueled her gradual march up the rankings, where she now sits comfortably as Britain's top-ranked woman.

The 27-year-old was put to work on Sunday, as she came back from two sets down to remain undefeated for the week. The day began with the continuation of her interrupted semifinal match against 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

On Saturday evening, the two played a gruelling 80-minute first set, which Raducanu won 7-6(13) before the match was halted due to light. When play resumed on Sunday afternoon, Boulter pulled off a physical comeback to win the Battle of the Brits, 6-7(13), 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted 3 hours and 13 minutes and brought Boulter's record against Raducanu to 2-0.

The victory set up a Championship match versus Pliskova, who defeated Diane Parry 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 earlier in the day to reach her second final of the season.

Boulter and Pliskova had split their first four matches, with each going to a third set. Sunday's encounter was no different. Boulter broke early in the opening set but was unable to hold her position, as Pliskova roared back to win in 39 minutes.

But the physical intensity of the previous 48 hours appeared to take its toll on the big-hitting Czech, who defeated top seed Ons Jabeur in three sets on Saturday. Her stinging serve and baseline strokes began to lose velocity, allowing Boulter to force a third set. Boulter broke Pliskova's serve three times, securing victory in 1 hour and 53 minutes.

