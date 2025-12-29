KSLTA celebrates the legacy of Rohan Bopanna at a felicitation event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 : The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), hosted a special felicitation ceremony on Saturday at the KSLTA Lawns, Bengaluru, to honour the extraordinary career and lasting legacy of Rohan Bopanna, India's most successful and influential tennis professional, according to a release.

The evening brought together stars from across the tennis fraternity, family and friends to celebrate a career that has spanned over two decades. Bopanna's journey was highlighted by his landmark achievements, including Grand Slam titles at the 2017 French Open in the mixed doubles and the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles. In 2024, he created history by becoming the oldest world No. 1 in men's doubles, a rare feat that portrayed his longevity, fitness and sustained excellence on the ATP Tour.

Over the years, he has captured over 25 ATP Tour doubles titles and reached multiple Grand Slam finals, consistently competing among the world's best.

Bopanna's contribution to Indian tennis has been equally significant. A mainstay of India's Davis Cup teams for more than a decade, he also represented the nation with distinction in numerous home and away ties. One of his most iconic moments came during the 2010 Davis Cup World Group Playoff against Brazil in Chennai, where India trailed 0-2, Bopanna delivered a decisive singles victory over Ricardo Mello to script a memorable 3-2 comeback and secure India's place in the World Group. The performance remains one of the most celebrated moments in India's Davis Cup history. He also represented India at multiple Olympic Games, reinforcing the country's presence on the global sporting stage.

Born on 4 March 1980 in Coorg, Karnataka, Bopanna was introduced to tennis at a young age, he later moved to Bengaluru to pursue professional training. His early years on the international circuit were marked by perseverance and self-belief, often competing with limited resources. After beginning his career in singles, he successfully transitioned to doubles, where his powerful serve, aggressive play and tactical intelligence allowed him to thrive at the highest level of the game.

Beyond his on-court success, Bopanna's impact has extended off the court through his commitment to develop Indian tennis. His work through the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Development Foundation has focused on grassroots initiatives, talent development and quality training for young players across the country.

Sunil Yajaman, Joint-Secretary of KSLTA, at the felicitation noted that his professionalism, leadership and longevity have set new benchmarks and inspired a generation of Indian doubles players to aspire success on the world tour.

The ceremony concluded with warm interactions between Bopanna and his family, friends and the tennis fraternity reflecting the deep respect and admiration he commands across generations. The evening stood as a celebration not only of an exceptional career, but of a legacy that continues to shape and strengthen the future of Indian tennis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor