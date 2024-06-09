'Last-minute' pair Gauff-Siniakova edge out Errani-Paolini to win French Open women's doubles title

Paris [France], June 9 : Last-minute pairing, Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova claimed the French Open women's doubles title after victory over Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

The triumph is the maiden Grand Slam doubles title for Gauff, and the eighth for Siniakova. The American-Czech duo, seeded No.5 in the draw, came together for the French Open due to injuries to their expected doubles partners to wrap up a 7-6(5), 6-3 win.

Gauff and Siniakova lost just one set in the tournament the first in the semifinals against Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk, which they eventually won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In the 1 hour and 47-minute final, Gauff and Siniakova also trailed in the first set, though this time, they won it. After twice leading by a break, Gauff and Siniakova were two points away from losing the set at 5-4, 30-30 and also trailed 5-3 in the tiebreak.

Guaff was the only player to not lose serve in the match, which saw nine breaks.

Paolini and Errani had an early 5-3 lead, but Siniakova improved her game to win several critical points, turning the tide in her and Gauff's favour. The Italians started the second set aggressively, collecting four break points in the first game, but Gauff and Siniakova fought back for a key hold before going up a break to take a 2-0 lead.

That looked to take the wind out of Errani and Paolini's sails, and despite twice bringing the second set back on serve, Gauff and Siniakova broke to grab a 5-3 advantage. Gauff, who has frequently struggled with her revised serve in recent months, showed no nervousness when it counted the most and calmly held on.

Paolini, who lost to Iga Swiatek in the singles final the day before, was also looking for her first Grand Slam doubles victory. Errani, a five-time major champion, and Roberta Vinci competed in the Roland Garros final three years in a row from 2012 to 2014.

