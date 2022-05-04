Madrid Open: Jabeur demolishes Halep challenge to cruise into semifinal

Ons Jabeur marched into the semifinal on Wednesday with an impressive performance at the Madrid Open as she completed a crushing 6-3, 6-2 win over two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep.

The Tunisian world number 10 changed her result against Halep from Dubai three months ago, sweeping the Romanian aside in just 67 minutes in Madrid Open.

Halep drew first blood, inching ahead 2-1 but Jabeur won the next three games and sealed the set with a striking point that ended with a forehand down-the-line winner.

Jabeur continued to disturb Halep with her signature shot, earning two breaks in the second set en route to a clear victory.

The victory puts Jabeur into her second WTA 1000 semifinal following Indian Wells 2021, and her second semifinal in her past three tournaments after reaching the Charleston final a month ago.

With this win, Jabeur will face either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Amanda Anisimova in the last four.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor