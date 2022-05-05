Madrid Open: Pegula beats Sorribes Tormo, joins Teichmann in semis

No.12 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States marched in the Madrid Open semifinal after she defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

With the win, Pegula moved into her second straight WTA 1000 semifinal, having also reached this round in Miami in March.

In another women's quarter-final, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland booked her semifinal slot with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina. With her fourth straight-set win in a row, Teichmann became the only player to make it into the semifinals without the loss of a set.

Jessica Pegula will now clash with Jil Teichmann in the semi-final for the first time.

