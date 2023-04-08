MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground: Mohd Kaif

Mumbai, April 8 The IPL 2023 will witness its first big clash of the first half with five-time champions Mumbai Ind taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

After Rajasthan Royals face off against Delhi Capitals in the first electrifying encounter of the doubleheader.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has backed Mumbai Ind to win the game as beating the five-time champions at Wankhede Stadium has always been an uphill task for the Super Kings. Yusuf Pathan, an IPL legend, went on to say that beating Mumbai in their backyard isn't going to be easy for M.S. Dhoni-led CSK.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Yusuf Pathan said, "Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain them with his performance but wish Mumbai Ind to win the match. But you see it is difficult to beat MI at home.

"There have been 10 matches between CSK and MI at Wankhede Stadium so far and MI have won seven times. If you believe in the figures, then Mumbai Ind are definitely going to pocket those two vital points," he said.

Meanwhile former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif cautioned Mumbai Ind to not take CSK lightly because MS Dhoni is known for comebacks.

"MI always look strong at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground. In such a situation, MI will have to work hard at Wankhede to get their first two points of this season," Md. Kaif told Star Sports.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan cited the example of GT, LSG, RCB and CSK - who won their first home games in TATA IPL 2023 - and backed Rohit Sharma and his Blue Brigade to come on top.

"It is difficult to pick one winner between MI and CSK but since MI is playing at home this time, they have better chances of winning this game," Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody, who has coached several IPL teams, expects a tough contest on Saturday.

"In the 15 years of IPL, both CSK and MI share nine trophies between them. So, there's a lot of pride in what these two extraordinary teams do and how they operate. These two teams have been doing well and the rivalry is good. It's also going to be a big moment for MI captain Rohit Sharma as he's playing at home and he might just come out all guns blazing," Tom Moody told Star Sports.

Former India captain and legendary batter Krish Srikkanth had a word of advice for Mumbai Ind skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Both these teams will be banking on their bowlers to come out victorious and the team which does well with the bat will win. So, my suggestion to Rohit Sharma should let go of any pressure he has taken on himself. He should look to play his natural game and express himself out there in the middle," K. Srikkanth said.

