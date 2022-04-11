Monte-Carlo Masters: Bublik downs returning Wawrinka, Korda wins on debut

Alexander Bublik defeated returning Stan Wawrinka on Monday at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Bublik downed 2014 champion 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the second round. Former World No. 3 Wawrinka was competing in his first tour-level match in 13 months and he showed little sign of rustiness for large periods as he crushed forehands and hit his trademark backhand with great depth and topspin.

However, the 37-year-old was unable to maintain his best level as the match wore on, with World No. 36 Bublik causing Wawrinka problems with his powerful serve and variety of shots as he pulled the wild card around the court to claim his first win at the event in two hours and five minutes.

Later, Sebastian Korda made a winning start on his debut at Monte Carlo, overcoming Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 7-5 6-4 to reach the second round.

The American arrived at the third ATP Masters event of the season off the back of a run to the third round in Miami, but was made to work hard against the World No. 41 in his first clay-court match of the season.

Korda saved one set point on van de Zandschulp's serve at 5-5 in the first set and rallied from a break down in the second set to eventually advance after one hour and 36 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

