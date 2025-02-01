Mukund, Ramkumar "happy" after Team India's double win at Davis Cup 2025 on Day 01

New Delhi [India], February 1 : Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan expressed happiness after Team India clinched double wins on Day 1 of the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoffs on Saturday.

India made a strong start to their Davis Cup 2025 campaign on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead over Togo on the opening day of the World Group I playoffs at the DLTA Complex.

Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan put in commanding performances to win their respective singles ties, bringing Team India to the cusp of a victory, a DLTA release said.

Speaking to ANI, Ramkumar Ramanathan hoped that Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli would get things done on the second day of the David Cup 2025.

"It's been tough to get wins in the last few months, but just happy with all that went today for our team, for our country. We have one more match tomorrow, and I'm sure Bala and Ritwik are ready and get the things done," Ramkumar told ANI.

Ramkumar opened up on his match on Saturday against Togo and said that his serves helped him to gain confidence in the game on Saturday.

"I just went in the court just trying to tell myself to, you know, play the way I play always, stay aggressive on my service games, try to fight on the returns, you know, whenever I have a chance go for it and move to the net whenever I could. And I think, you know, the serves really helped me for my confidence through the match..." Ramkumar added.

Speaking to ANI, Mukund Sasikumar talked about his match on Saturday and said that it was tougher than it looked like. He heaped praise on Balaji and Rithvik and said that they are playing extremely sharp at this moment.

"It looks easy, but it's tougher than what it looks. But, glad I stuck to the plan, and I kept it simple. Definitely, I'm happy that the day is over. And finally, I can take a breath. And I'm really confident that Ritwik and Bala will get the job done tomorrow. They're playing extremely sharp, and I have a lot of confidence in them," he told ANI.

Mukund secured a decisive victory over Liova Ajavon in the opening match, setting the tone for India's campaign with a 1-0 lead before Ramkumar doubled India's advantage with a dominant win over Thomas Setodji, much to the delight of the Indian fans at the DLTA Complex, who waved tricolour flags, roared their support for every point won, and created an electric atmosphere that fueled the Indian players' performances.

