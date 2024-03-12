"My level was really, really bad": Novak Djokovic gutted after shocking defeat against Luca Nardi

California [US], March 12 : At Indian Wells, the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic lost shockingly to World No. 123 Luca Nardi in the third round, leaving him disappointed and taken aback by his play for the second time this season.

It was difficult for the Serbian to have any kind of control over Nardi, who played with aggression and won in three sets.

"He got in as a lucky loser to the main draw, so he really didn't have anything to lose, so he played great. Deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad. These two things come together. He's having a great day; I'm having a really bad day. Results as a negative outcome for me," Djokovic said as quoted by ATP.

For the first time since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals in January, Djokovic was participating. In his Indian Wells debut, the 36-year-old upset Aleksandar Vukic in three sets, but he was unable to match Nardi's level of play.

In contrast to the Italian's sixteen winners in the third set, he won 42 per cent (16/38) of his second-serve points.

"I helped him play well, and I didn't help myself at all. I made some really terrible unforced errors. Just quite defensive tennis, and not much on the ball in the third and that's it. He just stepped in and he used the time that he had. He was playing more free and more aggressively than I did and going for his shots and that break on 3-2 in the third was enough," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

For the first time since 2019, Djokovic was competing in Indian Wells, where he was going for his first trophy of the year and a record sixth title in the desert. Only twice in the previous six years (2022) has the 98-time tour-level champion failed to secure a title by March.

The top player in the ATP Rankings is in a state of concern about his form and is searching desperately for answers.

"No titles this year. That's not something I'm used to. I was starting the season most of my career with a Grand Slam win or a Dubai win or any tournament. It is part of the sport. You just have to accept it. Some you win; some you lose. Hopefully, I'll win some more and still keep going," Djokovic said.

"I guess every trophy that eventually comes my way is going to be great. Obviously, to break the kind of negative cycle a little bit I'm having in the last three, four tournaments where I haven't really been close to my best," he added.

