Nadal to miss Australian Open after new muscle tear

New Delhi, Jan 7 The 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal will miss the Australian Open this month after suffering a small muscle tear during the Brisbane International last week, the Spaniard announced on Sunday.

Nadal took to social media to announce that he is not fit enough to compete at the season first Grand Slam and is flying back to home for treatment.

"During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news," Nadal said in statement on X.

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest," he added.

Nadal marked his much-anticipated return in Brisbane after nearly a year on the sidelines due to hip flexor injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January last year.

The 37-year-old had impressed on his return in Brisbane while disposing of Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler to reach the quarter-finals.

However, his promising comeback was cut short in a challenging three-and-a-half-hour quarter-final defeat against Australian Jordan Thompson.

During the Friday night match, he struggled with a leg issue, contributing to his setback.

