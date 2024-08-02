"Never even liked tennis anyway": Andy Murray's hilarious tweet after retirement

Paris [France], August 2 : Following his retirement from professional tennis, the British tennis legend Andy Murray took to social media to bow out of the sport with a hilarious message.

Murray retired from professional tennis after he and his partner Dan Evans lost out to the American pair of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal of the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics Thursday.

Following his retirement, Murray took to X and to post, "Never even lied tennis anyway."

Never even liked tennis anyway.— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

Murray and Evans lost to Fritz-Paul by 6-2, 6-4.

After the game, Murray was quoted by the ATP as saying, "I gave as much as I could to the career. There are obviously things that I look back on and wish that I could have done differently, but it has been a tough time to win major titles in the sport with the players that were ahead of me. I am proud of my achievements, my efforts and I am looking forward to prolonged rest now."

"I am sad to be finishing but the last couple of weeks since we arrived here have been brilliant. I have had a lot of fun being around the team," he said.

The 37-year-old retired as one of the game's modern-day greats, having secured two Wimbledon titles (2013 and 2016) and a US Open title in 2012.

Murray achieved a peak ranking of number one in his career.

Also in the Olympics, Murray won two gold medals in men's singles tennis, having beat Roger Federer in the 2012 London Olympics final and Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also partnered with Great Britain's Laura Robson to secure a mixed doubles silver medal.

Murray also had big rivalries with the 'Big Three' of modern tennis, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer.

Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Murray that he has been an "inspiring and an important force" in the sport for so many years.

"He has embodied the values of hard work, sportsmanship, and never giving up - with his unwavering love for the game endearing him to millions of fans. His remarkable achievements on the court over the past two decades speak for themselves. Equally, it is his contributions off the court, building up the next generation of athletes and championing important causes, that will define his legacy. Congratulations to Andy on an extraordinary career. Our sport has been incredibly fortunate to watch you play, and we look forward with great excitement for what is next in your story," he said

