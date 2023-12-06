Nine Grand Slam singles champions to play at Brisbane International 2024

Brisbane, Dec 6 Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are among a world-class line-up beginning the 2024 season in Brisbane.

Four top-20 men are bound for Brisbane, including world No.8 Holger Rune. The Next Gen superstar will be joined by world No.14 and Brisbane International 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov, world No.17 Ben Shelton and world No.20 Ugo Humbert.

Eight of the world’s top 20 are set to compete in the women’s WTA 500 event. The incredible line-up also includes former world No.1 and three-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova, along with Brisbane 2020 finalist and world No.12 Madison Keys.

Pliskova is one of four former champions in the field, alongside Azarenka, Murray and Dimitrov.

Local fans will be able to support Alexei Popyrin, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the men’s singles competition, with Gold Coast star Kimberly Birrell receiving a wildcard into the women’s singles main draw.

“I’m thrilled to be starting my year playing in the 2024 Brisbane International,” said Birrell, who reached a career-high WTA ranking of No.100 in September.

“I have so many unforgettable memories from the tournament, from watching my idols as a junior to playing and having my first top-10 win in 2019.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play my home tournament and can’t wait to test myself against the best tennis players in the world, in front of my friends and family.”

“We are thrilled so many of the world’s best players want to come to Brisbane. This is one of the strongest fields the tournament has seen in both the men’s and women’s fields,” Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

“To have nine Grand Slam champions, 12 WTA/ATP top-20 players, along with so many Australian favourites is great news for the tournament and our fans.”

