Novak Djokovic quits Professional Tennis Players Association due to transparency concerns

Belgrade [Serbia], January 5 : Serbian legend Novak Djokovic on Sunday confirmed he is stepping away from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the players' union he co-founded, citing concerns about transparency.

The great Tennis player said that his values and approach do not align with the organisation's current direction.

The Professional Tennis Players Association is an association of male and female tennis players, founded by Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic in 2019. The group represents singles players ranked in the top 500, and doubles players ranked in the top 200 on the ATP and WTA rankings.

PTPA has claimed that it works in the best interests of all players, and only players. They also claim to provide protection and support to the Tennis players and offer a wide range of services.

On Sunday, Djokovic posted on X, saying he had ongoing concerns about transparency and governance within the Professional Tennis Players Association.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," he wrote.

"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the Professional Tennis Players Association, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation," Serbian legend added.

The 38-year-old Djokovic added that he will continue to focus on his on-court performance and contribute to the sport through his principles and integrity.

"I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed," he concluded.

