Novak Djokovic seals spot in 2023 ATP Finals in Turin

Cincinnati [US], August 19 : The 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Friday became the second player to qualify for the 2023 ATP Finals, joining Carlos Alcaraz at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 12-19.

🚨Qualified 🚨@DjokerNole has punched his ticket to the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin 🥊#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/cv2OHUXsNq— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 19, 2023

Djokovic qualified for the season finale after defeating Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters. The Serbian has qualified for the ATP Finals 16 times, tying Jimmy Connors for third most in tournament history. Djokovic has only missed out on the prestigious event once since 2007 (in 2017).

Djokovic tied Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals trophies a year ago. He will now have the opportunity to take the record by himself in Italy.

Djokovic has dominated the majors this season, winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros, as well as reaching the Wimbledon final, where he was defeated by Alcaraz. In 2023, the 36-year-old has a 36-5 record, with an 8-3 record versus Top 10 opponents.

Djokovic, who has three titles this season (including one in Adelaide), is in contention for a record-extending seventh ATP Year-End No. 1. In the ATP Live Race To Turin, he is second only to Alcaraz.

He will attempt to improve on his 46-17 record in the ATP Finals, where only Federer (59-17) has a better record. In 11 of his previous 15 appearances, the 36-year-old has proceeded to at least the semi-finals of the season finale.

