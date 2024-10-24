Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters tournament

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Paris Masters tournament and expressed hope to be back in the French capital next year.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday in his story, Djokovic wrote as quoted by ATP, "Unfortunately I would not be playing @rolexparismasters this year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there. Wishing all the players, sponsors, organisers and fans a great tournament."

"I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year," he added.

As Djokovic continues his hunt for the 100th-tour-level title, it is notable that he has won seven of his record-breaking 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles at Paris-Bercy. He has an impressive win-loss record of 50-9 in the tournament and has won 18 of his past 19 matches at the competition.

The 37-year-old has a win-loss record of 37-9 this season and the crowning moment of his career came in Paris this year, as he defeated Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz to secure the Olympic gold medal. Djokovic is currently at number six in the ATP Live To Turin Rankings and can earn a direct qualification to the season-ending ATP Finals.

Earlier in October, the world number one Jannik Sinner delivered an impressive performance to defeat Djokovic and secure his seventh title of 2024 at the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner triumphed 7-6(4), 6-3, becoming the first player since Andy Murray in 2016 to win more than six titles in a single calendar year. Sinner clinched the high-stakes first set by improving his tie-break record to 24-8 for the year, before racing to a commanding 4-1 lead early in the second set.

