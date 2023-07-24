Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event due to fatigue

Ontario (Canada), July 24 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month's Toronto Masters, Canada's ATP Masters 1000 event, citing fatigue as the reason, the tournament organisers have announced.

The Serbian has won Canada's ATP Masters 1000 event four times, tallying a 37-7 record. The last time he competed in the tournament was in 2018.

"I've always enjoyed my stays in Canada, but after talking with my team, we think it's the right decision to make. I would like to thank Karl Hale, Tournament Director, for understanding this decision. I really hope to have other opportunities to play in Canada, and in Toronto, in front of great spectators," Djokovic was quoted by the tournament website.

The Serbian last competed at Wimbledon, where he fell short in a memorable championship match against Carlos Alcaraz. The 36-year-old is 33-5 in 2023 and has won titles at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Adelaide.

Djokovic's withdrawal ensures that American Christopher Eubanks will automatically be admitted to the main draw. Eubanks distinguished himself at Wimbledon by reaching the quarter-finals, notably eliminating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie along the way.

The first ATP Masters 1000 event of the summer hard-court season begins from August 7.

--IANS

