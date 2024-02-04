"On grass court...," says Niki after 6-3, 6-4 win over Shoaib in Davis Cup

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 4 : Following his debut win in the Davis Cup on Sunday, Indian tennis player Niki Poonacha said that it was not easy to break on a grass court since the momentum can change at any moment.

Team India displayed a stellar performance in the Davis Cup as they confirmed their place in the World Group I after defeating Pakistan 4-0 in Islamabad. Niki defeated Muhammad Shoaib by 6-3, 6-4 in the singles round.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Niki said that his serving was good on Sunday and just kept the momentum.

"I think it will be the same regardless if we are up or down. On a grass court, it is not easy to break, the momentum can change. The serve was good today so kept the momentum," Niki said.

On the other hand, the Indian Davis Cup team's head coach Zeeshan Ali said that it was important for Niki to play his first Davis Cup. He praised the Indian tennis player and said that Niki delivered on the tennis court.

"We have the wait and see, the selection committee decides but I think it was very important for Niki to play his first match today and he came out there and delivered what we expected from him. He obviously now has the experience of what it feels like to play for India in the Davis Cup which will help him in terms of selection as well. All these boys know that they need to keep performing on the circuit to improve their rankings," Zeeshan said.

Apart from Niki, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni clinched an easy win in the men's doubles round on Sunday.

The Bhambri-Myneni faced Pakistan's Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan and sealed a comfortable win as they dominated the game from the initial minutes. The Indian duo clinched the victory with 6-2, 7-6(5) in the doubles round.

Meanwhile, the Indian Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan after 60 years. The last time India visited was in 1964.

