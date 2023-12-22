One of the best years, says Djokovic after record-extending eighth year-end No.1 finish

Jeddah, Dec 22 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic cemented his status as a tennis legend by clinching a record-extending eighth year-end No.1 finish. The Serbian maestro, known for his indomitable spirit on the court, reflected on his 2023 journey what he deemed "one of the best" seasons of his illustrious career.

Djokovic's journey to this accolade was punctuated by a masterful victory over Holger Rune in his opening match at the ATP Finals. With this win, he ensured another season atop the rankings, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence. Despite participating in only 12 tournaments this year, Djokovic emerged victorious in six, including three Grand Slams, a remarkable feat that underscored his dominance.

“One of the best years. I wouldn't say the best, but one of the best,” Djokovic said to Eurosport. “I mean, the fact that I've won three out of four Slams and played a final in the fourth and it's still not the best year of my life, it's quite nice to have that kind of situation.”

“It's definitely one of the best seasons. I had a couple of years, I think three times, that I won three out of four Slams in a season…in those years, I won more matches. I mean, I played more tournaments. I was really feeling very dominant on the tour. It's quite different circumstances this year comparing to all the other years because I played, what, 10, 11 tournaments this year.” he added.

"I just managed to peak at the right tournaments, at the right time. That's what matters to me really," he remarked. The Grand Slam season, in particular, stood out as one of the best in his career, a sentiment echoed by his 19-match winning streak since Wimbledon.

This year marked the fourth season in which Djokovic secured three out of the four Grand Slams, joining the ranks of his other standout seasons in 2011 and 2015. With an impressive record of 70-6 in 2011 and 82-6 in 2015, Djokovic had previously showcased his dominance on the tennis circuit. However, the 2023 season held a distinct place in his heart.

“I was very eager to win tonight's match and get that monkey off my back,” he said on court after beating Rune. It means a lot obviously. I knew coming into the tournament here I needed only one win to clinch the year-end No. 1. I really wanted that to happen already tonight. I didn't want to prolong the situation and complicate this particular goal. I'm really glad that I managed to do that tonight.”

“It always has been a huge objective and huge goal of mine to be No. 1 in the world. Other than Grand Slams, that's what counts the most. To finish off the year as No. 1 in the world at this stage of my life and career is something really amazing.”

The ATP Finals provided the stage for Djokovic's year-end triumph, and he expressed his eagerness to achieve this milestone. "I was very eager to win tonight's match and get that monkey off my back," he stated after defeating Rune. The year-end No. 1 ranking, he emphasized, had always been a significant goal, rivaling the importance of Grand Slam victories.

As Djokovic set his sights on the upcoming match against Jannik Sinner, a home favorite, he acknowledged Sinner's outstanding form and the boost provided by the Italian crowd. Despite never losing to Sinner, Djokovic anticipated a challenging match and prepared for the support of the enthusiastic crowd.

“Obviously playing at home with the Italian crowd helps a lot, boosts his confidence, gives him in a way wings to play his best tennis, which he did today (against Tsitsipas). I know his game very well. I never lost to him, but we had some really close matches. Last time we played in semis of Wimbledon (when Djokovic won in straight sets).

“I'm going to obviously prepare myself well for the match. I know what to expect. I can expect the highest of him with, of course, the support of the crowd,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor