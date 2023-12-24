Pakistan welcomes ITF ruling on Davis Cup tie against India

Lahore, Dec 24 The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) expressed its delight after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) upheld its decision allowing Pakistan to host the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India.

Earlier, the ITF ruling came following the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) appeal against the initial decision, reports Xinhua.

The AITA cited concerns regarding Pakistan's general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, but the ITF's independent tribunal deemed the concerns baseless.

"The tribunal, after careful review, determined that the presented reasons lacked sufficient merit," the ITF stated in its official announcement, adding that Pakistan has a proven track record of successfully hosting major Davis Cup ties and could do so again for the crucial encounter.

President of the PTF Salim Saifullah Khan welcomed the news and said: "The decision is a significant victory for Pakistani tennis and sports fans alike."

"The potential visit of the Indian team would not only be a thrilling spectacle for tennis enthusiasts but also foster greater people-to-people connections and contribute positively to international sports," added the president.

The Davis Cup tie is scheduled to take place in the Pakistani capital Islamabad during the first week of February 2024.

