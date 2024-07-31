Paris Olympics: Alcaraz-Nadal breezes into quarter-finals after beating Dutch duo Griekspoor-Koolhof

Paris [France], July 31 : The Spanish duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz clinched a win over the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-4, 6-7(2), 10-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the tennis men's doubles event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The Spaniards dominated the game from the first moment and won the first set 6-4 without any trouble. However, in the second set, the Dutchmen bounced back and gave a good fight. Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof won the second set 6-7(2) in a tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Spanish duo of Nadal-Alcaraz sealed the third set 10-2 and confirmed their place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, in the previous round, Nadal and Alcaraz clinched a win over Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (7:4), 6-4 in the tennis men's doubles match at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

With 26 singles Grand Slams shared between them, Nadal and Alcaraz are the favourites in the men's doubles event.

After winning the toss and choosing to receive first, it seemed to pay off for the Argentine duo as they took an early 1-0 lead. However, the Spaniards shook off the setback, breaking back to restore the status quo.

The two Spaniards played like they had been partners for years and it was not their first doubles match. However, Gonzalez and Molteni did not bow in front of Nadal-Alcaraz and matched the Spaniards' point-for-point to enforce the tiebreaker in the first set.

A brilliant Nadal return down the line and past Molteni at the net ultimately sealed the first set and gave Spain the early lead 7-4 in the tie-break round of the first set.

The Argentina duo started the second set strongly and took a 3-0 lead. But Nadal-Alcaraz kept their nerves cool on the next serve and recovered the break.

The Spaniards did not have to wait long for the breakthrough, as they found the edge for a sniff of victory. Nadal delivered the goods on his serve to win the set and the men's doubles match.

