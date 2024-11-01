Quarterfinals of Paris Masters set, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Dimitrov among stars in action

France [Paris], November 1 : The quarterfinal matches for the ongoing Paris Masters tournament are set, with Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year's runners-up Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur among the players in action.

In the first quarterfinals, Zverev will take on Tsitsipas. Zverev clinched his QF spot following a win over local favourite Arthur Fils in the round of 16 by 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The world number three's challenge, Tsitsipas, the 10th seed, defated Francisco Cerundolo by 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final eight.

The second QF will be between Holger Rune and Minaur. Rune triumphed over Arthur Cazaux of France by 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16 while the Australia Minaur secured a win over Britain's Jack Draper by 5-7. 6-2, 6-3.

The third quarterfinal will witness Australia's Jordan Thompson lock horns with France's Ugo Humbert. Thompson made it to the QFs by beating France's Adrian Mannarino by 7-5, 7-6 (7-5). On the other hand, Humbert delivered a shocking result against Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, beating him by 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

The final quarterfinal will witness last year's runners-up Dimitrov against Karen Khachanov. While Dimitrov defeated Arthur Rinderknech of France by 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5). On the other hand, Khachanov defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin by 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in two sets.

The tournament is the final men's ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season - and the last chance for players to secure some valuable points to rise up in ATP Live to Turin rankings. From the ATP Finals point of view, this tournament is really important. Three of eight direct qualification spots are still open and the tournament will start on November 10 in Turin, Italy.

