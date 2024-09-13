Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup due to fitness concerns

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam singles champion from Spain, has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Laver Cup due to ongoing fitness issues.

The Laver Cup confirmed the news at X on Thursday.

'A statement from Rafael Nadal regarding Laver Cup Berlin 2024: "I'm really disappointed to share that I won't be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week.

This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what's best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.

I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain.

I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar." '

https://x.com/LaverCup/status/1834274840028553265

Nadal's last competitive appearance was at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he exited in the second round of the men's singles, defeated by the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic.

Nadal also competed in the men's doubles alongside fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, but the pair were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The Laver Cup has yet to announce who will replace Nadal in Bjorn Borg's Team Europe, which currently includes Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

This year, Nadal's Grand Slam participation was limited to the French Open. Despite his historic success at Roland Garros, where he has claimed 14 titles, Nadal was defeated in the first round by Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard has been battling injuries since the 2023 Australian Open, which forced him to miss most of the 2023 season as he focused on rehabilitation. His aim was to prepare his body for a final competitive year on the tour.

In 2024, Nadal participated in only seven tournaments, including the French Open and the Olympics.

