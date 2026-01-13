Roger Federer to play exhibition match during opening ceremony of Australian Open 2026

Melbourne [Australia], January 13 : Tennis legend Roger Federer will return to the Australian Open 2026, where he will be in action in an exhibition match featuring other ATP No. 1 club members - Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt, according to Olympics.com.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 17, at Rod Laver Arena. The Australian Open main draw begins on January 18.

"It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the 'Happy Slam' for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I've had here," said Federer, a six-time Australian Open champion, in a press release.

"I've experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena... The joy of lifting 'Norman' [the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup] six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.

"Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne. I can't wait to come down under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans."

Tournament director Craig Tiley said, "I'm thrilled we're introducing this very special AO Opening Ceremony. While the AO has a reputation for innovation and is renowned for pushing the boundaries, we are also the custodians of a proud 120-year history filled with some of the sport's greatest champions.

"This inaugural Opening Ceremony will mark the start of a new tennis season in spectacular fashion. I can't wait to see Roger back on Rod Laver Arena, along with other greats of the game, Andre, Pat and Lleyton. And I know fans across Australia will be just as excited to share this moment with him."

The 44-year-old Federer played his last Australian Open game in 2020 against his arch-rival Novak Djokovic, before retiring in 2022.

