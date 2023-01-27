Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lose mixed doubles final at Australian Open 2023

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost the first set 6-7(2) and 2-6 in the second set to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles event on Friday.The Indians did have their moment in the match.

After bouncing back from a nervy start, going 0-2 down in the opening set, the broke twice but the Brazilians denied them on both ocassions before winning in the tie-break. Matos and Stefani continued with the momentum to break the Indian duo again in the second set. Sania and Bopanna showed glimpses of their brilliance, but it just wasn't enough for them to force a comeback. They eventually lost 6-7 (2), 2-6.