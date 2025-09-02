"Serena, you need to show up": Venus Williams calls on sister's support as she reaches US Open doubles quarter-finals

New York [US], September 2 : Veteran American tennis star Venus Williams has rolled back the years at the US Open 2025, storming into the women's doubles quarter-finals alongside Canada's Leylah Fernandez but amidst the celebrations, the 45-year-old had a special message for her sister and fellow legend Serena Williams, as per the official website of Olympics.com.

"Serena, you need to show up," Venus said, as quoted from the official website of Olympics.com.

Venus has shown remarkable grit and passion. Teaming up with Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist.

While Serena, a four-time Olympic gold medallist has admitted to feeling envious of not being able to pair up with her sister. Though she isn't competing, Serena now faces the pressure to be there and cheer Venus on from the stands.

"I think she had a very funny TikTok, but really she's so happy for Leylah and I, and she's given us advice," said Venus.

She added, "We just need her in the box. So, my message is, 'Serena, you need to show up.'"

The Williams sisters share a rich legacy together. They've won three Olympic doubles golds and lifted the US Open women's doubles title twice, in 1999 and 2009 and though Serena has stepped away from competitive tennis, Venus continues to inspire with her hunger and resilience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor