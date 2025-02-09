Shapalov books Dallas Open final match with Ruud

Dallas [US], February 9 : Denis Shapovalov's gutsy semifinal performance helped him defeat Tommy Paul to secure a berth in the final of the ongoing Dallas Open on Sunday.

The Canadian defeated defending champion Paul 7-5, 6-3, booking a title clash against Casper Ruud, as per the ATP official website.

The Canadian showcased top-class aggression during important moments, often using second serves and his forehand firepower to clinch the match in one hour and 33 minutes, during which he managed to save all three break points he faced.

"It is definitely been a big weapon for me. I was serving really well in Belgrade in November. I lost my rhythm a little bit after I had a stomach virus in Hong Kong. I am really happy I was able to get it back and I have been serving and playing exceptionally well this week," said Denis after levelling his ATP head-to-head battles against Paul by 2-2.

A two-time tour-level winner, Denis will be aiming to win his first trophy above the ATP 250 level on Sunday.

Denis, who moved 16 places up to number 38 in the ATP Live Rankings, will be aiming for his third Top 10 win this week when he takes on Ruud. The Norway star leads the ATP head-to-head battle 2-0. If Denis wins the title, he will climb up to world number 32 in the ATP Live Rankings, his highest since September 2023.

Earlier, Ruud had outdone Spain's Jaume Munar, winning by 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4) victory.

"Second and third set, Jaume really stepped it up. I was kind of in control in the first set, started off really well. He kind of fired up, I played a little bit of a poor game. I went for a little too much, the right play but just made unforced errors," said Ruud.

"Some really close games in the third. Typical kind of break-break back to back from 4-4 and him serving for it at 5-4. I know what the feeling is like, you can get tight. You kind of see the finish line a few yards in front of you and then you kind of stumble. I have done it myself and I was fortunate to be on the right side of it today," he added.

