Sinner accepts ATP Year-End World Number One trophy in front of home crowd in Turin

Turin [Italy], November 12 : Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner accepted the ATP Year-End World Number One trophy in front of a cheering home crowd during the ATP Finals at Turin on Tuesday morning.

Sinner's tennis team and family, including his parents, were part of the crowd and the people of Turin roared for the home favourite as he displayed the trophy for the fans.

Sinner, who won the Australian and US Open this year, said as quoted by ATP, "It is a nice feeling, it is special sharing these kinds of moments here in Italy with the crowd."

The tennis star was presented by ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and former World No. 1 Boris Becker.

"This would not be possible without all the people I have around and especially these kind of people I want to keep forever, because it has a journey from the beginning," he added.

Sinner said that he heard that his mother was crying as he got honoured and recalled the sacrifices his family has made for him.

"I just heard that my mom was crying, which is something very cute. Only they know from my early age and stages, when I was around 13, how many sacrifices we made as a family," said Sinner.

"Now I am standing here with one of the, maybe the most special trophy I have," he concluded.

On June 10, Sinner became the first Italian player, be it man or woman, to reach number one spot in singles competition since computerised rankings became a thing in 1973 and since then has not relinquished his place.

The 23-year-old is the 19th player to secure the year-end number one honours and is just the fourth-active player to have done so, with others being Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

"It is a great competition between this and Grand Slams. This is a very consistent trophy. You have to play one year very consistent tennis, so this is for sure a very, very tough trophy to get," said Sinner.

Sinner started his ATP Finals title campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur.

