Sinner captures maiden Paris Masters title, regains world number one title

France [Paris], November 2 : Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner secured his maiden Paris Masters title and reclaimed his world number rankings in the ATP Rankings on Sunday.

Sinner captured his fifth ATP Masters 1000 crown by beating a valiant Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4). Since Carlos Alcaraz's Indian Wells triumph in 2023, Sinner is the first player to secure a title at the ATP Masters 1000 level without losing even a single set.

He also raised his indoor winning streak to 26 matches.

Speaking about the match as quoted by the official ATP Website, Sinner said, "It is huge, honestly, it was such an intense final, and we both knew what was on the line. I am extremely happy, the past couple of months have been amazing. We try to work on things, and seeing this result makes me incredibly happy. Another title this year, It has been an amazing year regardless of what comes in Turin (during his ATP Finals)."

Sinner tightened his race for the ATP Year-end world number one honours and trails Alcaraz by just 1,050 points in the ATP Race to Turin. Sinner is the defending champion in the ATP Finals.

Aliassime's impressive run to what has been his second ATP Masters 1000 final has boosted his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals, as he has climbed up to eighth spot in the ATP Live Race to Turin, with a 160-point lead over Lorenzo Musetti.

Sinner now has improved his record against this opponent to 3-2.

"It was a very difficult match, he was serving incredibly well, especially from the first break on," Sinner said of Auger-Aliassime "I didn't have many chances... You have to use the small chances you have, and in the breaker, it was just a small mini break, so I am very happy with how I played there," he added.

