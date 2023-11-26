Sinner leads Italy to fight back to book David Cup final against Australia

Madrid, Nov 26 Italy will play Australia in the final of the Davis Cup on Sunday after fighting back to beat Novak Djokovic's Serbia 2-1 in semifinal.

Jannik Sinner saved three match points against world number one Djokovic when 0-40 down on his serve and 5-4 down in the third set, to finally turn around the match, reports Xinhua.

Sinner then broke Djokovic's serve and served out to win a dramatic match 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to force the doubles.

In the first singles rubber, Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia beat Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1.

It was a magnificent response from Sinner after his defeat to Djokovic in the ATP Finals a week ago in Turin.

Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego then took on Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic in the decisive doubles and won 6-3, 6-4 in a win that was relatively routine, with Djokovic admitting earlier in the week that the doubles were not Serbia's strong point.

Italy will play Australia, who qualified for their second consecutive Davis Cup final with a decisive 2-0 win against Finland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor