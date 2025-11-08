Sinner vs Alcaraz: Battle for year-end honours set to begin

Turin [Italy], November 8 : The battle for the year-end ATP world number one ranking will start with the ATP Finals starting from Sunday in Turin, with all eyes on Jannik Sinner, who recently regained his top spot and the second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz have secured the year-end world number one titles once each, the former last year and latter way back in 2022.

Alcaraz, at this point in time, leads Sinner by 1,050 points in the ATP Live Race to Turin. Whoever ends the season-ending tournament in Turin with more points will get to walk with the world number one spot towards the year-end.

Alcaraz, who has secured the French Open and the US Open this year, amongst the grand slams and a total of eight titles, including three ATP Masters 1000 titles, will have to earn more than 450 points in Turin to seal his world number one year-end honours, irrespective of what Sinner scores. For these 450 points or more, he has to:

-Sweep his round-robin matches.

-Reach the final while winning two round-robin matches or one round-robin match.

, "Ending as the No. 1, it has been an important goal for me since half the year, to be honest. Because at the beginning, I did not think about it," Alcaraz told the media, according to ATP website.

"I am just really motivated to perform well, to play my best tennis, trying to get some wins here, trying to qualify to the semi-finals. I think doing good in this tournament, winning matches here, it comes together with ending the year as No. 1. It's kind of the same motivation, they stick together," he added.

To end the year as world number one, Sinner must win the ATP Finals title. This year, Sinner has got the other two Grand Slams, Australian Open and the Wimbledon and a total of five titles as well.

If Alcaraz fails to win a match at Turin, Sinner must win the title while winning at least one round-robin match.

If Alcaraz wins one round-robin match and does not reach finals, Sinner must:

-Win at least two round-robin matches

-Go on to win the title

If Alcaraz wins two matches in Turin and fails to reach the finals, Sinner must:

-Win the title as an undefeated champion

"With the early exit of Carlos in Paris, there are some scenarios which I follow, but at the same time, if he plays really well, there is no chance; it does not matter what my result is," Sinner said.

