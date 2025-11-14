Slovenia make a strong start in Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 : Slovenia made a strong start to their Billie Jean King Cup Play-off campaign in Bangalore on Friday, taking a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands after hard-fought singles wins from Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

In the opening match, world No. 162 Zidansek delivered a composed performance to defeat the higher-ranked Arantxa Rus (No. 139) 6-1, 7-6 (8-6). The Slovenian set the tone early with a break to lead 3-1 and maintained control throughout a dominant first set. She again raced ahead 2-0 in the second, but Rus responded with improved aggression, levelling at 5-5 before breaking to move ahead 6-5. Zidansek steadied herself, forcing a tie-break and edging it to seal the straight-sets victory.

"I'm really happy. I came out playing great tactically and hitting my shots well. In the second set she started going for more, which made it tougher, but I stayed with it. I thought I served well today, and I'm really happy I managed to pull through," Zidansek said after the win, as quoted from a press release.

Slovenia extended their advantage in the second rubber, where world No. 98 Kaja Juvan outlasted the Netherlands' top-ranked player, Suzan Lamens (No. 87) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3. Lamens controlled much of the opening set, surging to a 5-2 lead, but Juvan fought back to force and win the tie-break. The Dutchwoman responded strongly, taking the second set 6-4 after building a 3-1 lead. But Juvan broke early in the decider to go up 3-0 and held her ground to close out the match, giving Slovenia a commanding 2-0 lead heading into Day 2.

"The conditions are a little bit different than at home, a little bit more altitude. I think she played really great until 4-1, then I played really great and then I think we were both a little bit nervous. She came out on top, but the third set I was really trying to fight and stay there and make her life hard, so that was my tactic," Juvan said after the match.

The final match of the day featured the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens and Demi Schuurs against Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic and Nika Radisic. Despite the Slovenians securing the first break for a 2-0 lead, the Dutch duo responded swiftly, breaking back and then edging ahead 4-3. They carried that momentum to take the opening set 6-4. Lamens and Schuurs asserted full control in the second set, racing to a 2-0 lead and not conceding another game, sealing a comprehensive 6-4, 6-0 victory.

With a 2-1 cushion, Slovenia will carry strong momentum into Saturday's fixtures, where they next face hosts India. The Indian squad features Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipati, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia and doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor