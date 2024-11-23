Sonali Bendre to co-own Chennai Smashers in TPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 : Sonali Bendre has been announced as the co-owner of the Chennai Smashers in the Tennis Premier League (TPL). In an event held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association in Colaba, the league announced the Bollywood stars' involvement in the franchise as co-owners, alongside Dharmender Goel and Vipul Bansal.

Also present at the event were the founders of TPL Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain along with Manoj Vaidya, CEO of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and Sanju Kothari of CCI. The event also celebrated and felicitated the winners of the Race to Gold Masters tournament which took place in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Speaking about the league and her involvement with the team, Sonali Bendre said, "I have always enjoyed watching tennis. My love for the sport deepened when my son started playing. I've always believed that sports are a powerful way to instil discipline in children's lives. Which is why I'm excited to partner with the team behind the Tennis Premier League in their mission to encourage kids to step out, and get active," as per a release from TPL.

She also shed some light on her involvement with the league since its inception.

Bendre stated, "I have been involved with the Tennis Premier League (TPL) since its inception and have witnessed its remarkable growth year after year. Over the years, I knew I wanted to be more involved. That's why I'm thrilled to partner with High Tech Sports Pvt Ltd to co-own the Chennai Smashers."

"Chennai has a special place in my heart, with its rich history of producing iconic teams. I'm excited to bring that same spirit to the Smashers and together with my partners and our wonderful players, we hope to build a great, supportive community of fans. With the upcoming season just around the corner in December at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, we're working tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience for tennis enthusiasts across India," she added, as quoted from a release by TPL.

She also spoke about her vision and what she looks forward to with her involvement in the sport.

"This is more than just owning a team - it's about sharing this amazing sport with the community and creating new experiences," she concluded.

Co-founder of the league, Kunal Thakkur, "A very warm welcome to Vipul, Sonali and Dharmender to the league. We have top players from the world who will be a part of the league this time and the tournament will be live not just in India but all over the world, so really excited for the new season!"

Co-owner of Chennai Smashers, Dharmender Goel also spoke during the proceedings and stated, "I am very excited for the TPL season coming ahead and with such efforts we can try to promote Tennis to a higher level. There is a long way to go but I see a bright future for Tennis in India."

The 6th season of the Tennis Premier League will commence on December 3 and is set to take place in Mumbai from December 3-8 at the Cricket Club of India ( CCI ).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor