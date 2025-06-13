Stuttgart Open: Zverev, Fritz make it to semifinals

Stuttgart [Germany], June 13 : Top-seed Alexander Zverev reached the semifinals of the ongoing Stuttgart Open, overcoming Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals on Friday.

As per the ATP Tour's official website, he defeated Brandon by 7-5, 6-4 to maintain his perfect record against him.

Zverev, the home favourite, continues his chase for first-ever grass court title, saving two break points he faced. He also struck 31 winners and 20 unforced errors, making it to the semis after a one-hour, 32-minute clash.

Zverev, leading 4-0 against Brandon in ATP Head-to-Head series, is the first top-three star to reach the semis here in Stuttgart since Roger Federer's title win in 2018.

Zverev will be aiming to continue his hot streak in Germany, having won a trophy in Munich on clay, when he faces either Ben Shelton or Jiri Lehecka in the last four.

Earlier, Felix Auger-Aliassime sealed a semifinal clash with Taylor Fritz, defeating Justin Engel with a 7-6(3), 6-3 margin. The Canadian is chasing his third title of the season, fired 18 aces and won 86 per cent of his first-serve points, reaching his sixth tour-level semi-final on grass.

Fritz on the other hand, defeated Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4 in 77 minutes. The American has a fine record on grass, having won the ATP 250 event in Eastbourne in 2019, 2022 and 2024.

