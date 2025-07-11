Swiatek speaks about trusting one's instincts on grass ahead of Wimbledon final

London [UK], July 11 : It will be a clash of first-time finalists in London as former world number one, Iga Swiatek, takes on Amanda Anisimova in the final of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Swiatek made it to the finals by defeating Belinda Bencic of Sweden 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinal clash on Thursday, while Amanda knocked out world number one Aryna Sabalenka, as per Olympics.com.

The Paris 2024 bronze medalist, Swiatek, has reached her first-ever Wimbledon women's singles final and could win her sixth career Grand Slam.

"For sure, I played great (during the semis). I felt like I could put pressure on Belinda from the beginning. I felt good and in the zone. I was focused from the beginning till the end. So it was a really solid performance," Swiatek told the media, according to Olympics.com.

There will be a new champion guaranteed at the Centre Court, and the Polish star, who reached the top four in the WTA Rankings, will rise to number three if she wins, which would mark her first title since the French Open in June 2024.

Swiatek trusts her instincts on grass, and this has resulted in her resurgence on the surface. She has been outstanding on grass this season, with a final appearance at Bad Homburg two weeks ago and now at Wimbledon.

Swiatek will be backing herself to win a final, having a perfect 5-0 record in Grand Slam finals, leading to four French Open titles (2020, 2022-24) and one at the 2022 US Open.

"There is no place to overthink here," Swiatek explained, "You have to follow your instincts. If that is going well and you can rely on them if you feel comfortable, so this is fun in some way and different than on other surfaces where you have more time to build the rally."

She continued, "When you are playing well, it is easy to enjoy. But I would say this is the main difference. For now, I have been enjoying this new feeling of being a bit more comfortable on grass. I am maybe thinking about it a bit more. For sure, I am enjoying it. But obviously, there have been slams where I enjoyed my game, as well."

This season, Swiatek holds an impressive nine-one record on grass and, a 10th victory would be a historic one as she will get her first-ever Wimbledon title.

