Taiwan Tracks 13 Chinese Military Aircraft, 10 Naval and 4 Coast Guard Ships in Its Vicinity (See Tweet)

Taipei [Taiwan], May 31: Taiwan Ministry of Defence on Friday detected a major Chinese military presence around Taiwan until 6 am. According to the ministry's statement, 13 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 10 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were seen operating around the nation.

13 PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. pic.twitter.com/wNrEzCWMuO — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 31, 2024

Out of these, 11 aircraft crossed the median line and entered the country's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). "13 PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ," Taiwan's MND said in a post on X.

Earlier, Taiwan tracked 38 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and four coast guard ships surrounding Taiwan, between 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, and 6 a.m. on Thursday.Taiwan responded by monitoring the PLA operations with planes, naval ships, and coastal-based missile systems.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan. According to Taiwan News, Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."Despite never having governed Taiwan, China's governing Communist Party considers it part of its territory and has threatened to conquer it by force if necessary.

The visit comes days after China conducted 'massive' military drills near Taiwan.Last week's drills were the largest China had conducted in more than a year, and they occurred just days after Taiwan swore in its new president, Lai Ching-te.

