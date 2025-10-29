Tennis Premier League announces TPL race to Gold Masters Tournaments 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], October 29 : In what is a major boost for the tennis ecosystem in India, the Tennis Premier League (TPL), announced the return of the TPL Race to Gold Masters Tournaments 2025. Designed to attract the best young tennis players across the country through the TPL App, the TPL Race to Gold Masters Tournaments 2025 is a competition that will be played in three different phases in India.

The TPL Race to Gold Masters will commence with the North Zone in New Delhi on November 15 and November 16 at the DLTA Stadium, and be followed by the Gujarat leg in Ahmedabad on November 22nd and 23rd, 2025, at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium. The caravan's final pit stop will be the Maharashtra leg in Mumbai on November 29th and 30th, 2025, at the MSLTA Stadium.

All three Masters are being held in association with the respective state tennis associations - Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA), Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) and Haryana Tennis Association (HTA).

The TPL Race to Gold Masters provides a unique platform for emerging tennis players, giving them the opportunity to showcase their skills and earn recognition at the national level using TPL's unique and exciting 25-point format.

Top-ranked players of each Race to Gold Masters Zone across U10 Boys and Girls, U12 Boys and Girls, U14 Boys and Girls, and Men's and Women's Open categories will receive scholarships worth Rs75,000. The champions will also be felicitated live on television during the upcoming seventh season of the Tennis Premier League set to be held in Ahmedabad from 9th to 14th December, celebrating their achievement on one of India's biggest tennis stages. The winners get a chance to interact with Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna and play with some of the top players in TPL Season 7 such as Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, Corentin Moutet, Alexandre Muller and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Speaking about the initiative, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League, said, "The Race to Gold Masters is one of our proudest initiatives because it directly connects grassroots tennis with the professional circuit and gives these youngsters national exposure and appreciation. The response from young players on the TPL App has been overwhelming, and this tournament gives them a pathway to be recognised."

Co-Founder Mrunal Jain added, "Our goal has always been to make tennis more accessible and aspirational across India. The TPL Masters strengthens that vision by giving talented players from every corner of the country the opportunity to compete, grow, and be celebrated in front of professional tennis players live on TV."

Tennis legend Leander Paes who has been a great promoter and supporter of the Race to Gold initiative stated, "Race to Gold Masters has been a fantastic stage for nurturing India's tennis ecosystem. Providing young players with structured competition, recognition, and scholarships not only builds confidence but also fuels the next generation of champions."

