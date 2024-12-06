Tennis Premier League: Battle for top 4 heats up as Hyderabad Strikers dominate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : It was another gripping day of action in the Tennis Premier League Season 6 at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai with saw all teams in action.

Thursday proved to be another resounding day for Hyderabad Strikers as they continued to dominate the league in terms of standings. The battle for the top four is also heating up as the Rajasthan Rangers, Gujarat Panthers, and Punjab Patriots won their respective matches on the day.

To get the proceedings underway on day three, it was Hyderabad Strikers taking on Yash Mumbai Eagles. Harriet Dart gave Hyderabad Strikers an ideal start, beating Zeynep Sonmez 15-10 in the Women's Singles category. Karan Singh fought back for Yash Mumbai Eagles, getting the better of Benjamin Lock in a closely fought contest that finished 13-12 in the Men's Singles category.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Yash Mumbai Eagles' Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan secured the win against Harriet Dart and Vishnu Vardhan of Hyderabad Strikers, with a scoreline of 13-12. Hyderabad Strikers had the last laugh in the Men's Doubles category, as Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan defeated Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Karan Singh by a scoreline of 13-12, giving Hyderabad Strikers a 52-48 victory against Yash Mumbai Eagles, as per a TPL press release.

The second match of the day saw Chennai Smashers take on Rajasthan Rangers. It was a strong start for Conny Perrin, who got over the line against Cristina Dinu of Rajasthan Rangers with a scoreline of 14-11 in the Women's Singles category. In Men's Singles, Rajasthan Rangers' Arthur Fery pulled off an exceptional result against Hugo Gaston of Chennai Smashers, winning 16-9.

The pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Cristina Dinu clinched a thrilling game against Conny Perrin and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli in the Mixed Doubles category, securing a 14-11 win. Despite Chennai Smashers' Hugo Gaston and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli defeating Rohan Bopanna and Arthur Fery of Rajasthan Rangers by a scoreline of 15-10 in the Men's Doubles, Rajasthan Rangers won the second match of the day 51-49.

The third match of the day saw Bengaluru SG Pipers take on Gujarat Panthers. Ekaterina Kazionova of Gujarat Panthers defeated Gabriela Knutson of Bengaluru SG Pipers 14-11 in the Women's Singles category. In Men's Singles, Sumit Nagal of Gujarat Panthers pulled off a narrow 13-12 win over Bengaluru SG Pipers' Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Bengaluru SG Pipers fought back as Anirudh Chandrasekar and Gabriela Knutson won 14-11 against Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Ekaterina Kazionova in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men's Doubles matchup, Sumit Nagal and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of Gujarat Panthers prevailed against Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Anirudh Chandrasekar of Bengaluru SG Pipers with a score of 15-10. After the four games played, Gujarat Panthers won the match 53-47 against Bengaluru SG Pipers.

Punjab Patriots locked horns with Bengal Wizards in the fourth match of the day. Elina Avanesyan of Punjab Patriots beat Bengali Wizards' Kamilla Rakhimova 13-12 in the Women's Singles category. In the Men's Single category, Mukund Sasikumar delivered an elegant display against Niki Poonacha of Bengal Wizards, winning 18-7.

Kamilla Rakhimova and Sriram Balaji of Bengal Wizards won against the Punjab Patriots' duo of Elina Avanesyan and Saketh Myneni by a scoreline of 15-10 in the Mixed Doubles category. To conclude day three, Mukund Sasikumar and Saketh Myneni cruised to victory against Sriram Balaji and Niki Poonacha, winning 17-8 in the Men's Doubles category. Punjab Patriots triumphed over Bengal Wizards with a comfortable scoreline of 58-42.

After the four games on Thursday, Hyderabad Strikers are at the top of the table with 164 points. Yash Mumbai Eagles are in second place with 157 points, followed by Rajasthan Rangers in third place with 154 points. With 150 points, Gujarat Panthers are in fourth place, while Punjab Patriots and Chennai Smashers are right on their tail with 149 and 148 points respectively. Bengaluru SG Pipers are not too far behind in seventh place with 145 points and the Bengal Wizards are in last place with 133 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor