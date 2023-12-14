Tennis Premier League: Punjab Patriots lead points table, to take on Gujarat Panthers

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], December 14 : Tennis Premier League (TPL) debutants Punjab Patriots continued their winning run in the fifth Tennis Premier League, defeating Delhi Binny's Brigades 43-37. With this win, the Punjab Patriots now lead the points table with 84 points to their kitty.

Punjab Patriots will take on Gujarat Panthers on Thursday. Punjab Patriots' Conny Perrin of Switzerland took the court in style continuing her winning momentum from yesterday. Perrin had a grip on the game against Delhi's Sahaja right from the first game. Perrin eventually sealed the game to her name and Punjab's favour with an 11-9 win over Sahaja.

Digvijay Pratap Singh was up next to face Delhi's Austrian tennis player Dennis Novak. Digvijay had a hard day on the court to eventually go down by a narrow margin of 9-11 to Delhi's favour thereby both the teams were evenly placed at 20 points each after the end of the singles encounter.

Moving into the doubles tie, Arjun joined Conny in mixed doubles for the Patriots against Delhi's pair of Jeevan and Sahaja. The Punjab pair maintained their hold on the game right from the start to eventually seal the game with an 11-9 win.

Moving into the deciders game of Men's doubles, Digvijay partnered with Arjun to fight for the overall win for the Patriots against Dennis and Jeevan. With a shaky start, the Patriots men brought their A-game to seal the deal for their team with a score of 12-8

Speaking after the Match Punjab Patriots Mentor Ankita Bhambri said, "We knew we had a challenge ahead of us against Delhi Binny Brigades. Conny has kept the levels high for us and that's what she did again today in the Women's singles and mixed doubles games. They had Dennis Novak with them who is a regular in the ATP tour circuit but Dijvijay gave him a tough fight. Arjun is our doubles expert and I am glad we saw what we are capable of with him."

Pune lad Arjun Khade was got 'Player of the Match' award.

