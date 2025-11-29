Tennis Premier League race to gold masters set to conclude in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : After hosting successful editions in Delhi and Ahmedabad, the Tennis Premier League's (TPL) Race to Gold Masters Tournament kicked off its Mumbai leg at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Saturday.

Played over two days - November 29 and November 30, this will be the final Race to Gold tournament before the seventh season of the TPL gets underway in Ahmedabad, as per a release from TPL.

The Race to Gold initiative offers a competitive platform to boys and girls across U10, U12, U14, and Men's and Women's Open categories. The tournament aims to give young tennis athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience against the top contenders.

The winners from each leg earn scholarships worth Rs 75,000 each and will be recognised during a grand felicitation ceremony broadcast live on Sony Sports as part of the seventh season of TPL from December 9 to 14, 2025.

They will also get the chance to interact with tennis legends such as Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, along with other top-ranked international athletes at the TPL.

The Race to Gold Masters is a crucial cog in the league's vision and reiterates its commitment to discovering India's upcoming generation of tennis stars through the league's unique format.

Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League, Kunal Thakkur, was present at the event alongside Sunder Iyer - Hon. Secretary, MSLTA, Dharmender Goel - Co-Owner, Chennai Smashers, Sonali Bendre - Co-Owner, Chennai Smashers and Veekkas Mahamuni - Owner, Yash Mumbai Eagles.

Talking about the MSLTA's collaboration with TPL, Secretary of the MSLTA Sunder Iyer said, "The Tennis Premier League Race to Gold is a wonderful initiative, giving over 2000 players an opportunity to compete at an elite level. The MSLTA is pleased to extend their support to such tournaments that enable the growth of the sport in India."

Speaking on the occasion, Co-Owner, Chennai Smashers, Sonali Bendre said, "Sport plays a crucial role in teaching young athletes about discipline and determination. With this initiative, the TPL and MSLTA are doing a splendid job in giving these athletes a platform to perform and develop the sport in India."

Co-Owner, Chennai Smashers, Dharmender Goel added, "The Race to Gold is a great initiative by the Tennis Premier League, which will help us unearth the superstars of the future. As owners, we're playing our part in elevating the status of the sport in India."

The seventh season of the Tennis Premier League is set for a landmark moment, witnessing players ranked within the Top 50 on the international circuit for the first time in the tournament.

With eight teams fighting for the ultimate prize, the league will be played from December 9 to December 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

