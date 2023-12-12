Tennis Premier League Season 5 kicks off in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : The Tennis Premier League (TPL) returned for an electrifying fifth season with a grand opening ceremony at a fully packed Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Mrunal Jain, co-founder of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), couldn't contain his excitement as he addressed the crowd at the opening ceremony of the league's fifth season. "Finally, the fifth season of the Tennis Premier League is starting," he declared, his voice brimming with anticipation. "We have been waiting for this day eagerly for a while now," he continued, acknowledging the long wait and the collective excitement buzz in the stadium.

"We are going to witness some highly competitive and exciting matches here on the first day," Jain promised, setting the stage for what was about to unfold on the court. "I am sure tennis fans here at the Balewadi Stadium will make the fifth season a grand success," he concluded, placing his faith in the passion and energy of the fans to elevate the experience.

Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of TPL, captured the spirit of the moment when he proclaimed, "The fifth season of the Tennis Premier League is going to be bigger than ever." With the first day drawing in a large and enthusiastic crowd, it's clear that the league is resonating with Indian tennis fans. Beyond the sheer scale, the true testament to the TPL's revolutionary nature lies in the calibre of competition it offers.

Thakkur aptly concluded, "This is a testament to how revolutionary the league is, especially for Indian tennis fans who will get to see some of the biggest stars of Indian and international tennis compete against each other."

