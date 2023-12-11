Tennis Premier League season 5 to start from December 12

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], December 11 : The Season 5 of Tennis Premier League (TPL) is all set to kick off on Tuesday at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune and promises a spectacle of tennis action.

Tennis Premier League season 5 will also feature a charcoal-coloured court in all the matches for the first time in India, as the league continues to innovate to add to the experience of the spectators, a release said.

In season 5, the competition intensifies with bigger and better talent. Glamour has been added to the Tennis Premier League as Bollywood stars and former champions of Indian Tennis have extended their support to various teams' part of the league.

The Bengal Wizards, co-owned by Yatin Gupte, and the legendary Leander Paes are poised to make a splash in their first-ever season of the Tennis Premier League. Last year's champions, the Hyderabad Strikers, co-owned by Rajdeep Dalmia, and Rakul Preet Singh are determined to defend their title and clinch a historic three-peat.

On home turf, the Pune Jaguars, co-owned by Punit Balan and Sonali Bendre, are ready to roar. Bendre's star power and Balan's strategic leadership are expected to energize the team and their fanbase. The Punjab Patriots, owned by Taapsee Pannu, are leveraging their experience from their inaugural season to become fierce competitors this year.

Delhi Binny's Brigade owned by Sneh Patel with Malaika Arora as their brand are poised for a breakout season. The Gujarat Panthers, owned by Ramku Patgir and backed by the energy of Arjun Kapoor, are ready to pounce on their opponents, the release said.

Owned by Shyam Patel, and motivated by their brand ambassador Sonu Sood the Mumbai Leon Army aims to improve on their second-place finish last season. Finally, the Bengaluru SG Mavericks, owned by Sanjay Gupta, are hoping to ride the star power of their brand ambassador, Sania Mirza. Mirza's expertise and Gupta's leadership create a strong foundation for the Mavericks to make a significant impact in the league.

Leading the charge for the Gujarat Panther will be AITA rank no.1, Sumit Nagal, who has continuously impressed on the global stage. Joining him will be the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games silver medal-winning duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan who will don the jersey of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks in season 5, and his Asian Games medal-winning partner Saketh Myneni, will look to enthrall audiences with his displays for the Hyderabad Strikers. Adding to the Indian contingent will be the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale, whose skills are sure to inspire her team, the Pune Jaguars in the latest edition of the league.

These homegrown heroes will be joined by global icons. Former world No. 10 Ernests Gulbis, known for his aggressive style and powerful forehand, will be a formidable force for the Mumbai Leon Army. Alongside him will be the former world No. 26 Lukas Rosol, whose experience and composure on the court are sure to provide a thrilling spectacle as he dons the jersey of the Pune Jaguars.

Season 5 will further build on the legacy of the previous four seasons, which have seen the TPL emerge as a cornerstone of Indian tennis, the release said.

