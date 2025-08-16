Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Turns 24! Fans Shower Wishes on World No.1 and Wimbledon Champion

Jannik Sinner, famous tennis player and pride of Italy is celebrating his 24th birthday Saturday. He is a role model for every tennis aspirant. Jannik was born on August 16 2021. Sinner who started playing tennis at very young age is currently world's number one ranked men's tennis player. Fans are pouring their heart out on internet to wish their favourite star.

One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to the pride of Italy From San Candido to the top of the tennis world your dedication inspires millions. Buon compleanno, Jannik ". Another said, "happy 24 birthday to the one and only jannik sinner !!!! thank you for making us enjoy your tennis and sharing your love for this sport !!"

Sinner has won 20 singles titles, including four Grand Slams, one ATP Finals, and several other 1000, 500, and 250 events to create a name for himself in the world of tennis, becoming the first-ever Italian player to hold the number one spot in rankings. Jannik Sinner, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open 2025 champion, was narrowly defeated at the French Open 2025 by Carlos Alcaraz.