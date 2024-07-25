Tennis stars Nadal, Djokovic find out first round opponents in Paris Olympics

Paris [France], July 25 : The world number two tennis star, Novak Djokovic, will begin his campaign against Matthew Ebden in the hunt for his Olympic gold medal.

Along with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, a couple of top stars found out their fates at the Paris Olympics after the draw took place on Thursday.

World number one in the women's ranking, Poland's Iga Swiatek, will face Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening round of the singles event. While world number two Coco Gauff will square off against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Wimbledon and French Open winner, Carlos Alcaraz, will compete against Hady Habib. The 2008 Olympic singles gold medal winner, Rafael Nadal, will compete against Marton Fucsovics.

Tokyo 2020 winner, Germany's Alexander Zverev, will face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the first round.

As a result of the draw, Djokovic and Nadal could face each other in the second round of the men's singles event.

The two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles event. World number one, Italy's Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune have also withdrawn from the men's singles event.

Sinner took to X to announce that he had withdrawn from the men's singles event after consulting with his doctor.

"I am extremely sad and disappointed. Competing at the Olympic Games was one of my main goals for this season. I was really looking forward to being back at Roland Garros and playing for my country in this prestigious event. However, after seeing my doctors on Tuesday and waiting an extra day to give myself some more time to see if my condition would improve, things unfortunately got worse," said Sinner on X.

Murray, however, will compete in the men's doubles event. The Briton tennis star earlier this week had already announced that the Olympics would be his last ever tennis tournament. He will partner with Dan Evans in the men's doubles event.

