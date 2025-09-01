Top seed Om Patel battles through three sets in boys' singles opener of KSLTA ITF Juniors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 : The main draw of the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors began on Monday at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium and Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with Round of 32 matches in the Boys' and Girls' singles and Round of 16 action in the doubles, setting the tone for an action-packed opening day.

In the Boys' Singles (Round of 32), top seed Om Patel overcame a slow start to defeat compatriot Pranav Mahesh Saravanakumar 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2. France's Thomas Coppi rallied past Sharan Somasi 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, while Om Verma beat Evan Saha 6-1, 6-2. Fifth seed Ojas Mehlawat recorded a 6-0, 6-3 win against Uday Kaul, and Nishith Rajesh (USA) got the better of eighth seed Daksh Kukreti 6-4, 6-4. Ahan Shetty eased past Aarush Bhalla 6-1, 6-3, while second seed Aditya Mor came through a testing three-setter to beat Shaurya Bhardwaj 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, as per a press release from KSLTA.

Meanwhile, Girls' Singles saw Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan edge out Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar 7-6(3), 6-4, and Meghana G D won a close battle against Tanishca Bhatnagar 7-5, 7-6(4). Fifth seed Aahan Aahan registered a 6-1, 6-4 win over Karthika Padmakumar, while Aahida Singh beat Riddhi Shinde 7-6(3), 6-2. Sixth seed Saiyette Varadhar advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Aditi Paturi, third seed Harsha Karthika Oruganti moved through 6-1, 6-1 against Jia Pandya, and second seed Haritha Shree Venkatesh swept past Saumya Chatterjee 6-0, 6-0.

In Boys' Doubles, Thomas Coppi (FRA) and Pranav Mahesh Saravanakumar lost 6-0, 6-1 to Srikar Doni and Rohith Hari Balaji Gobinath, while Shourya Bhattacharya (USA) and Sharan Somasi edged Tarun Honnappa and Shreyanth Mahanthesha 6-3, 7-5. Shaurya Bhardwaj and Prakaash Sarran defeated Om Patel and Om Verma 6-3, 6-4, and Aarush Kote (USA) with Channamallikarjuna Yale overcame Sumer Mehta and Atharva Shukla 7-5, 6-3.

Shounak Chatterjee and Evan Saha beat Ahan and Ayan Shetty 6-3, 6-4, third seeds Dev Vipul Patel and Nishith Rajesh (USA) advanced 6-4, 6-4 against Daksh Kukreti and Vyom Shah, and top seeds Ojas Mehlawat and Adhiraj Thakur moved on with a 6-4, 6-4 result over Pratyush Loganathan and Diganth M. Second seeds Yashwin Dahiya and Aditya Mor rounded off the day's winners with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Ishaan Badagi and Tejas Ravi.

In Girls' Doubles, Srishti Kiran and Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada defeated Tejaswi Manni and Aditi Paturi 5-7, 6-1, 10-7, while Devashree Mahadeshwar and Saiyette Varadkar edged Aarohi Vijay Deshmukh and Meghana G D 6-4, 3-6, 10-6. Fourth seeds Saumya Chatterjee and Nandini Kansal advanced 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 against Aaradhya Meena and Riddhi Shinde, and top seeds Aleena Farid and Angel Patel won 7-5, 6-3 against Sree Sasthayini Velmanikandan and Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan, the KSLTA press release added.

Second seeds Sanmitha Harini Lokesh and Deepshika Vinayagamurthy progressed 6-2, 6-3 over Niyamika Balaji and Sai Ananya Varanasi, while third seeds Harsha Karthika Oruganti and Jahnavi Tammineedi beat Shreeya Deshpande and Jia Pandya 6-2, 6-0. Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar and Deepthi Venkatesan also moved forward with a 6-2, 6-2 result against Aditi Khanapuri (USA) and Kasturi V G.

The last scheduled Girls' Doubles match was postponed to Tuesday due to rain.

Girls' Singles:

Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan bt Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar 7-6(3), 6-4; Meghana G.D bt Tanishca Bhatnagar 7-5, 7-6(4); [5] Aahan Aahan bt Karthika Padmakumumar 6-1, 6-4; Aahida Singh bt Riddhi Shinde 7-6(3), 6-2; [6] Saiyette Varadhar bt Aditi Paturi 6-4, 6-4; [3] Harsha Karthika Oruganti bt Jia Pandya 6-1, 6-1; [2] Haritha Shree Venkatesh bt Saumya Chatterjee 6-0, 6-0.

Boys' Singles:

[1] Om Patel bt Pranav Mahesh Saravanakumar 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2; Thomas Coppi (FRA) bt Sharan Somasi 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Om Verma bt Evan Saha 6-1, 6-2; [5] Ojas Mehlawat bt Uday Kaul 6-0, 6-3; Nishith Rajesh (USA) bt [8] Daksh Kukreti 6-4, 6-4; Ahan Shetty bt Aarush Bhalla 6-1, 6-3; [2] Aditya Mor bt Shaurya Bhardwaj 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Boys' Doubles:

Srikar Doni/ Rohith Hari Balaji Gobina Gobinath bt Thomas Coppi (FRA)/ Pranav Mahesh Saravanakumar 6-0, 6-1; Shourya Bhattacharya (USA)/ Sharan Somasi bt Tarun Honnappa/ Shreyanth Mahanthesha 6-3, 7-5; Shaurya Bhardwaj/ Prakaash Sarran bt Om Patel/ [4] Om VERMA 6-3, 6-4; Aarush Kote (USA)/ Channamallikarjuna Yale bt Sumer Mehta/ Atharva Shukla 7-5, 6-3; Shounak Chatterjee/ Evan Saha bt Ahan Shetty/ Ayan Shetty 6-3, 6-4; [3] Dev Vipul Patel/ Nishith Rajesh (USA) bt Daksh Kuketi/ Vyom Shah 6-4, 6-4; Ojas Mehlawat/ [1] Adhiraj Thakur bt Pratyush Loganathan/ Diganth .M 6-4, 6-4; [2] Yashwin Dahiya/ Aditya Mor bt Ishaan Badagi/ Tejas Ravi 6-0, 6-2.

Girls' Doubles:

Srishti Kiran/ Riya Gagamma Pudiyokkada bt Tejaswi Manni/ Aditi Paturi 5-7, 6-1, 10-7; Devashree Mahadeshwar/ Saiyette Varadkar bt Aarohi Vijay Deshmukh/ Meghana G.D 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; Saumya Chatterjee/ [4] Nandini Kansal bt Aaradhya Meena/ Riddhi Shinde 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Aleena Farid/ [1] Angel Patel bt Sree Sasthayini Velmanikandan/ Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan 7-5, 6-3; [2] Sanmitha Harini Lokesh/ Deepshika Vinayagamurthy bt Niyamika Balaji/ Sai Ananya Varanasi 6-2, 6-3; [3] Harsha Karthika Oruganti/ Jahnavi Tammineedi bt Shreeya Deshpande/ Jia Pandya 6-2, 6-0; Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar/ Deepthi Venkatesan bt Aditi Khanapuri (USA)/ Kasturi VG 6-2, 6-2.

